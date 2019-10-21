Go to Contents
06:57 October 21, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 21.

Korean-language dailies
-- Deputy PM Hong Nam-ki hints at growth rate of 2.0-2.1 pct (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Rate of ministers' participation in presidential architecture policy council sessions over 11 years tallied at zero (Kookmin Daily)
-- PM Lee to meet Abe on Oct. 24, possibility of summit next month (Donga llbo)
-- Cheong Wa Dae mulls delaying punishment for violating 52-hour workweek system (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't acknowledges possible downgrading of growth outlook (Segye Times)
-- Rep. Yoo Seong-min says 15 lawmakers against election law revision, bill for body probing corrupt public officials will block their passage (Chosun Ilbo)
-- U.S. State Department voices 'strong concern' over illegal entry into ambassador's residence (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Hong Nam-ki says this year's growth rate may stand at 2.0-2.1 pct (Hankyoreh)
-- Cheong Wa Dae recognizes legal status of same-sex spouses of foreign diplomats in S. Korea (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Mando to export steering wheels for future cars to U.S. for first time (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Brexit uncertainty increases,' could be delayed again to late January (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Invasion of Harris's house leads to arrests (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Arrest warrant sought for students who breached US envoy's residence (Korea Herald)
-- Moon strives to ride out poor job approval ratings (Korea Times)
(END)

