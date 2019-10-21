Monday's weather forecast
09:13 October 21, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/12 Sunny 10
Incheon 22/13 Sunny 10
Suwon 24/10 Sunny 10
Cheongju 23/10 Sunny 0
Daejeon 23/10 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 23/10 Sunny 0
Gangneung 23/12 Sunny 0
Jeonju 24/11 Sunny 0
Gwangju 24/12 Sunny 0
Jeju 22/16 Sunny 20
Daegu 23/11 Sunny 10
Busan 23/15 Cloudy 10
(END)
