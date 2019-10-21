Hyundai develops AI-based self-driving technology
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Group said Monday it has developed an artificial intelligence-based autonomous driving technology and will apply it in its models.
The South Korean automaker has developed the smart cruise control-machine learning (SCC-ML) technology, in which the vehicle analyzes the driver's driving patterns and allows partial autonomous driving under the smart cruise control function, it said in a statement.
It is the first time for a carmaker to develop an AI-based self-driving technology in the world's automobile industry, Hyundai said.
To use the SCC function, which is a core technology of the group's advanced driver assistance system, the driver has to set the driving speed, distance from other vehicles and other conditions, it said.
The SCC-ML technology allows Level 2.5 autonomous driving technology in a vehicle, the statement said.
Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp said they plan to gradually apply the technology to their new models.
There are five levels of driving automation defined by the Society of Automotive Engineers International.
Hyundai Mobis Co., the group's auto parts-making affiliate, has developed Level 2 technology in which the driver can initiate a lane change on the highway, as well as enter and exit highways, if he or she just turns on the indicator light. The company aims to start commercializing the Level 2 technology in 2019.
Level 1 is intended to keep a vehicle in its lane and effectively help protect the driver from often serious consequences resulting from lack of attention, distraction or a few seconds of microsleep.
Hyundai Mobis has been conducting a motorway test of Level 3 technology in the M.BILLY autonomous car since last year in South Korea, the United States and in Europe. Since Level 3 cars are only good for limited self-driving, the driver must be available to take control of the car if the need arises.
A Level 3 car, if fully developed, will allow lane changes and other autonomous driving functions to work without intervention by the driver.
At Level 4, a vehicle can drive itself under limited conditions and will not operate if all required conditions are not satisfied. At Level 5, a vehicle's automated driving features can drive under any conditions.
