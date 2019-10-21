Go to Contents
Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Oct. 21

09:33 October 21, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter

-- Parliamentary audit of unification, foreign, defense ministries

-- S. Korea-China strategic defense talks

Economy & Finance

-- Customs office: S. Korea's exports in first 20 days of October

-- BOK Gov. Lee says U.S.-China dispute lowers S. Korean growth by 0.4 percentage point
(END)

