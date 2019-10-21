S. Korean shares little changed over Brexit caution
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares were nearly flat late Monday morning on rising concerns over the Chinese economy and uncertainties surrounding Britain's exit from the European Union.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged up 1.06 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,061.75.
While Britain and the EU announced a Brexit deal last week, market sentiment remained cautious because the deal must win approval from both sides. Investors also expressed woes over the weaker-than-expected economic growth of China.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor was unchanged, while Kia Motors shed 0.12 percent. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis slid 0.83 percent.
Market giant Samsung Electronics added 0.2 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 0.26 percent.
The Korean won was trading at 1,175.10 won against the U.S. dollar, up 6.40 won from the previous session's close.
