CJ CGV Vietnam records 20 million moviegoers this year
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- The cumulative number of audience members at CJ CGV's theaters in Vietnam this year has already topped 20 million, the company said Monday.
CJ CGV, South Korea's largest multiplex cinema chain, a CJ Group affiliate, recorded a total audience of 4.4 million in Vietnam in 2011, the first year of its presence in the Southeast Asian country.
In 2015, CJ CGV's local company, CJ CGV Vietnam Holdings, achieved an annual audience of 10 million people.
This year, the company's cumulative audience surpassed 20 million on Thursday and the figure is expected to top 25 million by the end of December.
In August, CJ CGV Vietnam recorded an aggregated total of 100 million moviegoers.
CJ CGV is the largest cinema chain in Vietnam, operating 457 screens at 78 theaters.
"CJ CGV began its business in Vietnam with eight theaters in 2011 and has since steadily increased its theater numbers. In addition, its success in Vietnam is attributed to a number of factors, including differentiated SNS marketing and the popularity of local movies," said a company official.
