Daewoo E&C wins US$86 mln order in Iraq
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Monday it has won a US$86 million order to set up a prefabrication yard for a tunnel project in Iraq.
Under the deal with the General Company for Ports of Iraq (GCPI), Daewoo E&C will build the Khor Al-Zubair immersed tunnel prefabrication yard by October 2021.
The deal is the fourth construction project that Daewoo E&C bagged in Iraq this year. Since March, the builder has secured $460 million worth of orders in Iraq, including road and terminal construction projects.
The latest order is the first stage of Iraq's immersed tunnel construction project that aims to connect the Umm Qasr and Al Faw regions in the southern part of the country. Daewoo E&C said it also aims to win the tunnel construction order expected to be placed next year.
Daewoo E&C is the No. 5 builder in South Korea in terms of building capacity.
