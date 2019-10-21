Battle of American hurlers set for Korean Series opener

Jokisch, who was 13-9 with a 3.13 overall ERA in the regular season, has been mediocre in his two postseason starts so far. He served up seven hits and three earned runs in 2 1/3 innings against the Twins in the second game of the first round. Jokisch then held the Wyverns to a run over 4 2/3 innings in Game 2 of the second round, but he was yanked just one out away from qualifying for a win.