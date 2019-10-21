Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #NK defectors #North Korea

Defectors send leaflets to N.K. criticizing Pyongyang over World Cup qualifier

14:43 October 21, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- A group of North Korean defectors said Monday it has sent anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the inter-Korean border, condemning the communist nation over a recent World Cup qualifier held between the two Koreas behind closed doors.

Fighters for a Free North Korea released balloons carrying 500,000 leaflets from Gimpo, west of Seoul, to the North on Sunday, criticizing the North over the inter-Korean match held in Pyongyang last week with no fans, journalists or live broadcasting allowed.

The group also placed 2,000 one-dollar bills, 1,000 USB drives and 500 booklets inside the balloons.

North Korea declined to approve trips by South Korean nationals other than the players and the national team support staffers for the rare sports exchange between the two sides, leaving fans and journalists in the dark.

Slamming North Korea for turning the rare match into "combat" between the two sides, Park Sang-hak, the head of the group, also denounced the South Korean government for what he called a failure to properly raise the issue over the North's lack of cooperation.

The group has sent similar leaflets in the past despite the government's push to stop such campaigns over worries they might hamper its efforts to reduce tensions and improve inter-Korean ties.

This image, provided by Fighters for a Free North Korea on Oct. 21, 2019, shows an anti-Pyongyang leaflet that was sent to the North across the border from Gimpo, west of Seoul, the previous day. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK