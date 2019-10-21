Environment minister orders concerted efforts to contain spread of ASF
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- The spread of African swine fever (ASF) in South Korea could be prolonged, the environment minister said Monday, vowing to focus government efforts on preventing a proliferation of the deadly animal disease.
Environment Minister Cho Myung-rae instructed ministry officials to swiftly dispose of the remains of wild boars, prevent soil and secondary pollution and capture as many wild boars as possible to prevent further spread of ASF in the nation.
"As the path of ASF infections is uncertain for now, the environment ministry will have to open up all possibilities in implementing various countermeasures," Cho said, presiding over a meeting of ranking ministry officials at the ministry in Sejong.
"Since the outbreak of the first ASF case on Sept. 16, the ministry has made all possible efforts but the situation appears to be protracted," he said.
Cho's instruction came hours after quarantine authorities confirmed the 11th case of ASF from wild boars near the border with North Korea. Quarantine officials have been making efforts to hunt down wild boars in the border areas, deploying hunters and installing traps. No additional ASF infections from local pig farms have been reported since the 14th case was confirmed Oct. 9. So far, all confirmed cases from wild and domestic pigs have come from areas bordering North Korea.
All officials and employees at the environment ministry and affiliated organizations were shown a video in the day on how to cope with ASF among wild boars.
"The ministry will do its best to stop the southward spread of ASF, which has so far been limited to the border areas," said a ministry official.
