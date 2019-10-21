S. Korea urged to ease regulations to attract foreign investment
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- The heads of American and European business lobby groups in South Korea called Monday on the government to ease regulations and labor market rigidities to help foreigners invest in the Korean economy.
In a seminar held by the Korea Economic Research Institute (KERI), James Kim, chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (AMCHAM), said, "Korea's regulations (or Korea-unique standards) are out of alignment with global standards, it creates an unlevel playing field for global companies. Ultimately, that makes it harder for global companies to expand their investments in Korea."
The AMCHAM chairman also expressed concerns about rigidities in the Korean labor market, saying that a rigid labor market makes companies hesitant to create new jobs.
He introduced a system called "Employment at Will" in the United States, a most flexible labor market.
"This makes it easier for companies to hire new employees. Nowadays, employees who have the right talent can work up to the age of 70 or even 80, instead of being limited by the retirement age."
As for business environments for multinational firms, he said there are still things to be improved in terms of predictability and transparency.
His argument was echoed by Christoph Heider, president of the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea (ECCK), who also attended the seminar titled 'Is Korea an attractive market?'
In the era of rapid technological changes, he said, "It is of the utmost importance that more and more international standards are applied instead of local rules and regulations to support trade. This will help to ensure that companies in various countries have the same competitive basis for conducting their business but also that ethical values and principles are commonly applied."
Still, they acknowledged that Korea is still a good place to invest due to its gross domestic product growth projection of 2 percent for the year, its advanced IT infrastructure, sophisticated consumers and well-educated human resources.
KERI President Kwon Tae-shin said the government needs to make the country into a better place to invest as no investments, either by domestic or foreign firms, generate no jobs.
Foreign direct investment in South Korea fell 41 percent to US$7.3 billion in the January-September period from $12.3 billion a year earlier, according to Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
