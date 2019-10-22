Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 22.
Korean-language dailies
-- Prosecutors request arrest warrant for wife of former justice minister (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Controversy over ex-justice minister dominates parliamentary audit session (Kookmin Daily)
-- Wife of ex-justice minister alleged to have repeated illegal profit with undisclosed info (Donga llbo)
-- Prosecution asks court to issue arrest warrant for wife of ex-minister (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Prosecutors request arrest warrant for wife of ex-minister, likely to zero in on her husband (Segye Times)
-- Cheong Wa Dae, ruling party call for swift passage of bill on probe unit (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors file arrest warrant for wife of ex-justice minister on 11 charges (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors request warrant to arrest wife of former justice minister on 11 charges (Hankyoreh)
-- Prosecutors likely to summon ex-justice minister as they file arrest warrant for his wife (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Koreans show dual attitude toward N. Korean defectors: poll (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 50 listed firms' inventory hits record 145 tln won amid economic slowdown (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Arrest warrant sought for Cho's spouse (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Arrest warrant sought for Cho's wife (Korea Herald)
-- Moon pledges efforts for nat'l unity, harmony (Korea Times)
