Korean-language dailies

-- Prosecutors request arrest warrant for wife of former justice minister (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Controversy over ex-justice minister dominates parliamentary audit session (Kookmin Daily)

-- Wife of ex-justice minister alleged to have repeated illegal profit with undisclosed info (Donga llbo)

-- Prosecution asks court to issue arrest warrant for wife of ex-minister (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Prosecutors request arrest warrant for wife of ex-minister, likely to zero in on her husband (Segye Times)

-- Cheong Wa Dae, ruling party call for swift passage of bill on probe unit (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Prosecutors file arrest warrant for wife of ex-justice minister on 11 charges (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Prosecutors request warrant to arrest wife of former justice minister on 11 charges (Hankyoreh)

-- Prosecutors likely to summon ex-justice minister as they file arrest warrant for his wife (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Koreans show dual attitude toward N. Korean defectors: poll (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 50 listed firms' inventory hits record 145 tln won amid economic slowdown (Korea Economic Daily)

