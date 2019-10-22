(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 22)

What is equally important is to carry out a thorough investigation into how the protesters were able to enter the ambassador's residence so easily. The U.S. Embassy noted with strong concern that it was the second illegal entry into the ambassador's residential compound in 14 months. In September last year, a 43-year-old Korean Chinese woman was detained for breaking into the residence at night. Seoul should be blamed for its poor guarding of the residence. All possible measures must be taken to provide better protection for not only the U.S. ambassador's residence, but also all diplomatic missions from other countries.