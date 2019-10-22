(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 22)

The prosecution on Monday requested a detention warrant for Prof. Chung Kyung-sim, former Justice Minister Cho Kuk's wife, from the Seoul Central District Court. Eleven charges against Chung were listed in the application, including forging an award and certificates to help her daughter gain admission to Seoul National University and Busan National University Medical School. Other charges involve her role in a family-run private equity fund, including an alleged violation of the capital market law and concealment of illegal profit. Chung is also accused of asking her asset manager to help create a fake certificate for her daughter and remove hard discs from PCs at her residence and office. Besides those charges, she has been charged with faking another academic award for her daughter's application to Korea University.