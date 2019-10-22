Go to Contents
Hankook Tire to sell tires via U.S. truck repair networks

09:10 October 22, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- Hankook Tire & Technology Co., the world's sixth-largest tiremaker by sales, said Tuesday it has partnered with a U.S. truck repair networks firm to diversify its customers.

Hankook Tire has signed a deal with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores to supply its truck and bus tires to over 350 truck repair and maintenance stores that the U.S. company operates across the United States, the company said in a statement.

Hankook Tire earns over 80 percent of its total revenue from abroad. It has eight plants -- two in South Korea, one in Hungary, one in the United States, three in China and one in Indonesia -- whose combined capacity reaches 102 million tires.

In the January-June period, Hankook Tire's net profit plunged 37 percent to 205 billion won (US$172 million) from 324 billion won a year earlier.

