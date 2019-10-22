Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, Oct. 22
10:15 October 22, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- President Moon's budget speech at National Assembly
-- Prime Minister Lee's visit to Japan
-- Vice defense minister to attend Xiangshan defense forum in Beijing
Economy & Finance
-- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki chairs Cabinet meeting
-- Korea's producer prices fall for 3rd straight month in September
(END)
Keyword