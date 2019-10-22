Tuesday's weather forecast
09:16 October 22, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 24/13 Cloudy 20
Incheon 22/15 Sunny 10
Suwon 23/12 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 23/11 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 23/12 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 22/11 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 22/13 Sunny 20
Jeonju 24/11 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 23/12 Cloudy 20
Jeju 22/17 Cloudy 30
Daegu 22/12 Sunny 20
Busan 23/16 Cloudy 20
