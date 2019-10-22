Go to Contents
Hyundai Motor unveils teaser image of hydrogen truck concept

09:16 October 22, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Tuesday released a teaser of a large-sized hydrogen truck concept ahead of the North American Commercial Vehicle Show next week.

The HDC-6 Neptune concept is part of Hyundai's long-term goal of introducing its hydrogen fuel-cell electric truck in the U.S. commercial vehicle market, the company said in a statement.

Hyundai plans to unveil the hydrogen truck concept during the U.S. commercial car exhibition to be held at Georgia World Congress Center on Oct. 28 (local time), it said.

This teaser image provided by Hyundai Motor shows the HDC-6 Neptune hydrogen truck concept that will be unveiled at the 2019 North American Commercial Vehicle Show. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


