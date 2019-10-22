Hyundai Motor unveils teaser image of hydrogen truck concept
09:16 October 22, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Tuesday released a teaser of a large-sized hydrogen truck concept ahead of the North American Commercial Vehicle Show next week.
The HDC-6 Neptune concept is part of Hyundai's long-term goal of introducing its hydrogen fuel-cell electric truck in the U.S. commercial vehicle market, the company said in a statement.
Hyundai plans to unveil the hydrogen truck concept during the U.S. commercial car exhibition to be held at Georgia World Congress Center on Oct. 28 (local time), it said.
