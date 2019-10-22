Go to Contents
Top court rules native English teachers entitled to severance pay

11:53 October 22, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top court has confirmed foreign teachers at private language institutes can receive severance pay and allowances for unused leave, court records showed Tuesday.

The Supreme Court has upheld an appellate court ruling that defined native speaking instructors as employees entitled to such payments under the Labor Standards Act.

In 2015, eight native English teachers filed a suit against their former institute in southern Seoul demanding unpaid retiring allowances and compensation in lieu of annual leave.

The plaintiffs argued they were employees as they taught in the classrooms assigned by the language academy and used its own textbooks.

The defendant claimed they were self-employed business people because they were paid in proportion to the number of their students.

A lower court ruled for the defendant and denied the teachers the status of employees protected by the labor law.

The appeals court reversed the ruling, recognizing that their work time and places were controlled by the institute.

The highest court confirmed the second ruling but ordered a retrial to recalculate the amounts.

This undated file photo shows a native English instructor teaching children at a language institute in South Korea. (Yonhap)

jjhwang@yna.co.kr
(END)

