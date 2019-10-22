S. Korea becomes largest donor for N. Korea this year
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has donated US$9 million to international aid agencies for their projects in North Korea so far this year, becoming the largest donor for the impoverished state, data showed Tuesday.
According to the data from the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), South Korea's total donation accounted for 29.5 percent of the $30.55 million that has been contributed to U.N. and other global aid agencies this year.
The South Korean government donated $8 million to the World Food Programme (WFP) and the U.N. Children's Fund in June for their assistance projects in the North. In the same month, the city of Seoul contributed $1 million to the WFP.
Switzerland came second by donating $8.03 million, followed by Sweden and Russia with $5.12 million and 4 million, respectively, the data showed.
North Korea is reportedly facing worsening food shortages due to unfavorable weather conditions and a lack of fertilizer and other necessary farming equipment caused by the global sanctions on Pyongyang.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)