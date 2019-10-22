N. Korea's No. 2 leader leaves for Azerbaijan to attend meeting
SEOUL/BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's No. 2 leader left for Azerbaijan on Tuesday to attend a meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to be held later this week, Pyongyang's state media reported.
Choe Ryong-hae, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, left for Baku where the NAM meeting is to be held Friday and Saturday, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
Choe and other North Korean officials arrived earlier in the day at a Beijing airport on their way to the Azerbaijan capital.
It is not clear how long he will stay in Beijing. Observers say that he could meet Chinese officials before leaving for Azerbaijan.
Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho, who attended last year's NAM meeting held in Baku, was not seen among the North Korean delegation.
