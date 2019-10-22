Deeper inter-Korean economic cooperation necessary to prevent return to confrontation: official
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Vice Unification Minister Suh Ho said Tuesday that deeper inter-Korean economic cooperation could make it unlikely that the two Koreas would return to the era of confrontation, saying that freer cross-border exchange could be a prelude to renunciation.
"The deeper inter-Korean economic cooperation becomes, the harder it would be for us to return to the old rules of confrontation," Suh told a forum held in Seoul to discuss ways to establish a peace-based economy on the Korean Peninsula.
"If peace takes root, people start to visit each other freely and things go as far as they form a common economic community, could we say that is an actual reunification of the Korean Peninsula?" he added.
Suh noted that co-prosperity could be achieved if South and North Korea expand their cooperation significantly, adding the Demilitarized Zone that separates the two Koreas could be the starting point of such efforts.
Mentioning President Moon Jae-in's proposal during the U.N. General Assembly meeting last month to turn the DMZ into a peace zone free of land mines, he said that such a drive could create a "virtuous circle" by reducing the possibility of tensions between the two Koreas and guaranteeing security.
South Korea has been pushing for active economic cooperation with North Korea as a way to ease cross-border tensions and generate a peace mood that could be conducive to progress in denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington.
But little progress has been made as sanctions remain in place, blocking major economic cooperation with North Korea.
