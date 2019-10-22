Taxi drivers to hold protest rally against Tada ride-hailing service
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- Seoul's taxi drivers plan to hold a massive rally in front of the National Assembly this week to condemn a rapidly growing ride-hailing service called Tada, their association said Tuesday.
According to the Seoul Taxi Association, about 15,000 taxi drivers are to attend an outdoor rally set to begin in Yeouido in central Seoul at 2 p.m. Wednesday to protest against a business expansion plan of Tada, an app-based van-hailing service operated by mobility startup Value Creators & Company (VCNC).
The taxi association said the Yeouido rally will draw about a third of its 50,000 members, along with independent lawmaker Kim Kyung-jin and Rep. Park Hong-geun of the ruling Democratic Party, who have pushed for a bill to ban Tada's ride-hailing service.
The association said it will stage an anti-Tada performance, adopt a statement condemning the Tada service and unveil a taxi industry blueprint dubbed "Taxi Vision 2020" at the Yeouido rally.
Seoul taxi drivers have been angered by VCNC's Oct. 7 announcement of a plan to raise the number of its vans to 10,000 from the current 1,400 and that of contract drivers to 50,000 from 9,000 by the end of 2020. They fear the rapid expansion of the ride-hailing service will seriously threaten their livelihoods.
The taxi drivers held a series of protest rallies in front of the ruling party headquarters, the Seoul Regional Employment and Labor Office and other locations in Seoul last week.
As the government reacted negatively to its announcement, VCNC said Wednesday that it will temporarily suspend its fleet expansion plan and actively participate in the government-organized debate on the restructuring of the taxi industry.
