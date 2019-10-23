Go to Contents
07:18 October 23, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 23.

Korean-language dailies
-- Moon vows to overhaul college admission system (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon vows to reform college admission system (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon vows stronger reform drive, stresses equity (Donga llbo)
-- Moon highlights 'fair society' vision, vows education reform (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon vows to take bold steps against 'unfairness,' reform education system (Segye Times)
-- Russian military jets violate S. Korea's air defense identification zone for six hours (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon says expansionary budget indispensable, not a matter of choice (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon puts 'reform for equity' at forefront of latter half of his term (Hankyoreh)
-- After Moon calls for 'education reform,' ministry takes back pledge on not expanding quota for SAT-oriented college admissions (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Renault-Samsung calls off production plan for Qashqai follow-up model (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moon says expansionary budget is a must (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon defends his plans at the Assembly (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon vows fair economy (Korea Herald)
-- Moon focuses on fairness, reform in Assembly address (Korea Times)
(END)

