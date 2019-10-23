(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 23)

President Moon Jae-in's nationally-televised address Tuesday in the National Assembly fell short of the public's hope for a desperately needed change in the way he runs the country — particularly after the resignation last week of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk over a slew of allegations against his family. The president only expressed a determination to press ahead with his reforms of the prosecution without any apology for his controversial appointment of Cho despite the devastating impact his decision had on our society for more than two months. "The government tried to remove the elites' privileges and violations of the law. But people wanted to root out such practices embedded into our systems in a fundamental way," Moon said.