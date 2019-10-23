Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, Oct. 23
10:20 October 23, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- N.K. leader's 'field guidance' visit to Mount Kumgang
-- South Korea-Spain summit talks
-- Court set to decide whether to issue arrest warrant for wife of ex-justice minister
Economy & Finance
-- Industry ministry to hold meeting on Japan's export curbs
-- LG Display, S-Oil, Samsung C&T to release third-quarter earnings
(END)
Keyword