Wednesday's weather forecast

09:35 October 23, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/13 Sunny 20

Incheon 21/14 Sunny 20

Suwon 21/12 Sunny 20

Cheongju 20/12 Sunny 20

Daejeon 19/12 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 21/10 Sunny 20

Gangneung 21/14 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 20/13 Sunny 20

Gwangju 20/14 Sunny 20

Jeju 22/19 Sunny 20

Daegu 20/12 Cloudy 30

Busan 22/16 Sunny 60

(END)

