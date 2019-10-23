Wednesday's weather forecast
09:35 October 23, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/13 Sunny 20
Incheon 21/14 Sunny 20
Suwon 21/12 Sunny 20
Cheongju 20/12 Sunny 20
Daejeon 19/12 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 21/10 Sunny 20
Gangneung 21/14 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 20/13 Sunny 20
Gwangju 20/14 Sunny 20
Jeju 22/19 Sunny 20
Daegu 20/12 Cloudy 30
Busan 22/16 Sunny 60
(END)
