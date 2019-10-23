LG Display swings to net loss in Q3 on falling LCD prices
15:40 October 23, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean display maker LG Display Co. said Wednesday it turned to a net loss in the third quarter due to low LCD panel prices and weak global demand.
LG Display logged 442.2 billion won (US$377.1 million) in net loss for the July-September period, compared with 17.5 billion won of profit a year earlier, the firm said in a regulatory filing.
The company booked 436.7 billion won in operating losses, and sales fell 5 percent on-year to 5.8 trillion won in the third quarter, the company said.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword