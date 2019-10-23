Samsung C&T Q3 net up 12 pct on equity gains
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp., a construction affiliate of Samsung Group, said Wednesday its third-quarter net profit increased 12.3 percent from a year earlier due to gains from equity ties with its affiliates
Net profit for the three months ending September 30 stood at 265 billion won (US$225 million) on a consolidated basis, an increase from 236 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Sales declined 0.6 percent on-year to 7.7 trillion won in the July-September period, while operating profit dropped 21.2 percent on-year to 216 billion won over the cited period, according to Samsung C&T.
The company said its net profit increased on the back of equity ties with its bio affiliates -- Samsung BioLogics Co. and Samsung Bioepis Co. -- that posted robust earnings in the third quarter.
But apart from its affiliates' performances, Samsung C&T had weak earnings in its mainstay construction and trading businesses.
Samsung C&T said operating income from its construction business fell 30.4 percent on-year to 142 billion won on sales of 2.84 trillion won.
Its trading unit posted an operating income of 27 billion won, down 28.9 percent from a year earlier, due to decline of commodity prices.
