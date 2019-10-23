Yonhap News Summary
(News Focus) Kim sends ultimatum over cross-border project amid stalemate in inter-Korean ties
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's order to remove South Korean-built facilities at the North's Mount Kumgang resort appears to be an ultimatum designed to test Seoul's willingness to restart the long-suspended, lucrative project before seeking development of its own, experts said.
Denouncing the long-abandoned resort facilities as an eyesore, Kim ordered their removal after discussions with the South and said the North should build "new modern service facilities our own way," according to the Korean Central News Agency on Wednesday.
S. Korea, U.S. to hold new round of defense cost-sharing talks in Honolulu
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States were set to hold a fresh round of negotiations in Hawaii on Wednesday on the sharing of the cost for the upkeep of American troops on the peninsula, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Ahead of the two-day talks over how much South Korea should pay next year and beyond for the stationing of the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), Seoul has stressed a "reasonable and equitable" share amid Washington's call for a hefty rise in its financial contributions.
(2nd LD) LG Display swings to net loss in Q3 on falling LCD prices
SEOUL -- South Korean display maker LG Display Co. said Wednesday it turned to a net loss in the third quarter due to low LCD panel prices and weak global demand.
LG Display logged 442.2 billion won (US$377.1 million) in net loss for the July-September period, compared with 17.5 billion won of profit a year earlier, the firm said in a regulatory filing.
3-year ban on golfer for flipping off crowd reduced to 1 year
SEOUL -- A three-year suspension on a former PGA Tour player who made an obscene gesture at fans during a Korean tournament has been cut to one year.
The Korea Professional Golfers' Association (KPGA) decided to reduce the penalty on Kim Bi-o after a board of directors meeting Wednesday.
Taxi drivers call for ban on Tada ride-hailing service
SEOUL -- Seoul's taxi drivers urged parliament to make a new law to ban a rapidly growing ride-hailing service called Tada during a massive rally in front of the National Assembly in Yeouido Wednesday.
According to the Seoul Taxi Association, about 15,000 taxi drivers attended the outdoor rally to protest against the business expansion plan of Tada, an app-based van-hailing service operated by mobility startup Value Creators & Company (VCNC), and to call for parliamentary efforts to block the service.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks end down on Brexit worries, Q3 earnings eyed
SEOUL -- Seoul stocks ended lower Wednesday on renewed worries about Brexit, with investors awaiting local earnings results due in the coming weeks. The Korean won fell against the dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 8.24 points, or 0.39 percent, to reach 2,080.62. Trading volume was moderate at 417.2 million shares worth 4.8 trillion won (US$4.1 billion), with decliners outnumbering gainers 670 to 174.
S. Korea, Spain to deepen ties on tourism, construction in third nations
SEOUL -- The leaders of South Korea and Spain agreed Wednesday to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in tourism and overseas construction markets.
President Moon Jae-in hosted King Felipe VI, the first Spanish king to visit South Korea since a trip by his predecessor, Juan Carlos I, in October 1996.
Lotte founder's imprisonment deferred on health grounds
SEOUL -- Prosecutors on Wednesday suspended the execution of a jail sentence of Lotte Group founder and honorary chairman Shin Kyuk-ho, citing his health problems.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office said it has decided to halt the execution of Shin's three-year prison sentence for six months in consideration of his deteriorating health conditions, including dementia.
