ICRC official says drinking water and medical support in N.K. will continue
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- A top official of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said Wednesday that it will continue humanitarian activities in North Korea related to drinking water supply and medical support, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.
Vice ICRC President Gilles Carbonnier made the remarks during his meeting in Seoul with South Korean Deputy Foreign Minister for Multilateral and Global Affairs Kang Jeong-sik, the ministry said in a press release.
"Carbonnier explained that ICRC has carried out activities such as drinking water supply and medical support through its operation of an office in Pyongyang, and mentioned that his organization will continue such humanitarian activities," the ministry said.
Kang called on Carbonnier to further strengthen cooperation between South Korea and ICRC to help address key humanitarian crises in the world.
