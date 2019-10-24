(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 24)

Presumably, Kim's visit to Mount Geumgang carries some significant message to the U.S. and South Korea regarding the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) sanctions. Last year, the two Koreas agreed to resume tours to Mount Geumgang and reopen the Gaeseong Industrial Complex early based on the consensus that they should be exempted from UNSC sanctions. But the U.S. has reportedly linked lifting sanctions on the projects to how North Korea fulfills its pledge to abandon its nuclear program. As the U.S.-North Korea denuclearization talks remain deadlocked, there has been little progress in resuming the two economic projects. South Korea's tours to Mount Geumgang were launched in 1998, but were suspended in 2008 after a female tourist was shot dead by a North Korean guard. Pyongyang confiscated or froze South Korean assets at the resort after the tour suspension.