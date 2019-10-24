(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 24)

Six Russian military aircraft flew over the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone (Kadiz) on Tuesday without any prior notification. After 10 of our fighter jets took off in response, they avoided our airspace. Russia has violated the Kadiz 20 times this year. The Russian planes included not only an airplane equipped with the Airborne Warning and Control System (Awacs), but also bombers and fighter jets, which suggests the possibility of a routine, not accidental, maneuver. We cannot but regard the incursion as an intentional provocation given the fact it took place shortly before a scheduled military meeting between Seoul and Moscow to discuss Russia's frequent violations of the Kadiz.