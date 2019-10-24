Go to Contents
2 American starters to go at it in crucial Game 3 of Korean Series

08:25 October 24, 2019

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- One pitcher will try to put his team within a win of taking the championship. His counterpart will look to keep his team's fading title hopes alive.

With a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Korean Series, the Doosan Bears will have American right-hander Seth Frankoff start Game 3 against the Kiwoom Heroes on Friday. The first pitch is at 6:30 p.m. at the Heroes' home, Gocheok Sky Dome, in Seoul.

In this file photo from Oct. 1, 2019, Seth Frankoff of the Doosan Bears throws a pitch against the NC Dinos in a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul. (Yonhap)

The Heroes will send their own American right-hander, Jake Brigham, in pursuit of their first win of the series.

The Bears captured the first two games in walk-off fashion and can take a stranglehold with another victory Thursday. No team has rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win the Korean Series.

Frankoff was 9-8 with a 3.61 in the regular season and went 0-1 with a 2.60 ERA in three starts versus the Heroes. He struck out 16 Kiwoom hitters in 17 1/3 innings.

Brigham hasn't given up a run in 12 postseason innings this year. He made one regular season start against the Bears on June 7 and took the loss after giving up four runs on seven hits in five innings.

But Brigham pitched well at Gocheok Sky Dome in the regular season, with a 5-2 mark and a 2.33 ERA.

The bullpen keyed the Heroes' run to the Korean Series, but their usually reliable closer, Oh Ju-won, has been roughed up in the first two games of the Korean Series. The left-hander gave up the walk-off hit to Oh Jae-il in the bottom ninth in Game 1 on Tuesday, and Oh served up a single and a double to start the Bears' ninth inning rally that culminated in Park Kun-woo's game-winning single. Oh was charged with two runs without recording an out.

Oh's struggles, which could have a domino effect on the rest of the bullpen, will put more pressure on Brigham to pitch deep into Game 3.

The Bears were the best-hitting team against right-handed pitching in the regular season, the major reason why the Heroes started two left-handers, Eric Jokisch and Lee Seung-ho, in the first two games. The Bears batted .292 with an on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) of .782 to lead the league in those categories.

In this file photo from Oct. 14, 2019, Jake Brigham of the Kiwoom Heroes gives his second baseman Kim Hye-seong a thumbs-up after Kim tagged out Choi Hang of the SK Wyverns on a steal attempt at second base in the bottom of the fifth inning of Game 1 of the second-round Korea Baseball Organization playoff series at SK Happy Dream Park in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

