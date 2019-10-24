SK hynix Q3 net plunges 89 pct on weak memory prices
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- SK hynix Inc. said Thursday its third-quarter net profit tumbled 89 percent from a year earlier due to lower prices of memory chips and weak global demand.
The net profit for the world's No. 2 memory chip producer came to 495.5 billion won (US$423.1 billion) in the July-September period, compared with 4.7 trillion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Its sales dipped 40 percent on-year to 6.8 trillion won, and operating profit plummeted 93 percent to 472.6 billion won.
Operating profit was above the market consensus of 429.7 billion won, compiled by Yonhap Infomax, the financial arm of Yonhap News.
