Hyundai teases upgraded Grandeur ahead of launch next month
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Thursday released a teaser of the upgraded Grandeur sedan ahead of its domestic launch next month.
Hyundai Motor applied the "Sensuous Sportiness" design to the face-lifted model of the sixth-generation Grandeur that was launched in November 2016, the company said in a statement.
Sensuous Sportiness is defined by the harmony between four fundamental elements in vehicle design: proportion, architecture, styling and technology.
The new design language was already applied to Hyundai's all-new Sonata midsize sedan launched in March.
Details about the upgraded Grandeur, which is sold as Azera overseas, will be released later.
