Hyundai teases upgraded Grandeur ahead of launch next month

10:00 October 24, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Thursday released a teaser of the upgraded Grandeur sedan ahead of its domestic launch next month.

Hyundai Motor applied the "Sensuous Sportiness" design to the face-lifted model of the sixth-generation Grandeur that was launched in November 2016, the company said in a statement.

Sensuous Sportiness is defined by the harmony between four fundamental elements in vehicle design: proportion, architecture, styling and technology.

The new design language was already applied to Hyundai's all-new Sonata midsize sedan launched in March.

Details about the upgraded Grandeur, which is sold as Azera overseas, will be released later.

This teaser image provided by Hyundai Motor shows the upgraded Grandeur sedan to be launched in the domestic market next month. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

