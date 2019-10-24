Go to Contents
Yonhap news advisory for Thursday, Oct. 24

09:48 October 24, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

-- President Moon Jae-in speaks at S. Korea-Spain business forum

-- S. Korea-U.S. defense cost-sharing talks

Economy & Finance

-- S. Korea's economy grows 0.4 pct in Q3: BOK

-- SK hynix, Hyundai Motor, POSCO to release Q3 earnings
