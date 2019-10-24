S. Korea's exports of petroleum products down 1.1 pct in Q3
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports of petroleum products slightly fell in the third quarter from a year earlier amid weak demand and a U.S.-China trade row, industry data showed Thursday.
Refiners in South Korea, including majors players SK Innovation Co. and GS Caltex Corp., shipped 127.2 million barrels of petroleum products in the July-September period, down 1.1 percent from a year earlier, according to data compiled by the Korea Petroleum Association (KPA).
This is the second quarter in a row that South Korea has suffered an on-year drop in petroleum goods exports. In the April-June period, the country's petroleum product shipments fell 5.7 percent from the year before.
For the first nine months of the year, South Korea exported 362.5 million barrels of petroleum products, down 0.8 percent from the same period in 2018.
"Demand for petroleum products went down due to the global economy slowdown stemming from the U.S.-China trade dispute," the KPA said.
In terms of value, the refiners exported US$9.2 billion worth of petroleum products in the third quarter, a drop of 8 percent from a year earlier, largely due to a fall in international oil prices.
Despite the drop, South Korea sold petroleum products to 62 countries in the third quarter, 11 nations more than a year earlier, according to the KPA. Its new customers include Madagascar and Togo.
China was the largest market for the local oil refiners, accounting for 19.5 percent of the total petroleum products exported by South Korean refiners, followed by Japan with 11.4 percent. Singapore and the U.S. were next with 10.6 percent and 7.7 percent, respectively.
By fuel type, diesel products accounted 39 percent of the total petroleum exports, followed by jet fuel with 21 percent and gasoline with 18 percent.
