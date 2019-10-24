S. Korea calls for Russia's measures to prevent air defense zone intrusions

In the release issued on Tuesday, the JCS said that an A-50 early-warning aircraft, three SU-27 fighter jets and two TU-95 bombers breached the zone. But spokesperson Kim said on Thursday that SU-35S advanced fighter jets were involved, not SU-27s, saying that Korean pilots on the mission misunderstood the account when seeing the aircraft with the naked eye due to outward similarities between the two types of aircraft.