Seoul stocks trade lower late Thursday morning
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks traded lower late Thursday after a strong start as investors' sentiment was mixed over the earnings of listed companies.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 2.13 points, or 0.1 percent, to reach 2,078.49 as of 11:20 a.m.
While the index gathered ground earlier in the session following a rosy outlook for the U.S.-China trade dispute, it later turned bearish as investors were divided over the third-quarter earnings of listed companies.
Top market cap Samsung Electronics fell 0.39 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix rose 2.06 percent. LG Electronics gained 0.15 percent.
Pharmaceutical firms were mixed, with Samsung BioLogics rising 0.27 percent and Celltrion sliding 2.54 percent. Hanmi Pharmaceutical shed 1.08 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,168.80 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.60 won from the previous session's close.
