POSCO Q3 net drops 53 pct on high material costs

13:54 October 24, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- POSCO, South Korea's top steelmaker, said Thursday its third-quarter net profit dropped 53 percent from a year earlier, hit by high raw material costs.

Net profit reached 496.8 billion won (US$424 million) in the July-September period on a consolidated basis, compared with a profit of 1.05 trillion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Third-quarter operating profit reached 1.04 trillion won, down 32 percent from a year earlier, with sales declining 2.6 percent on-year to 15.9 trillion won over the cited period, it added.

On a standalone basis, POSCO's third-quarter net profit dived 44 percent on-year to reach 499 billion won. Sales dropped 2.1 percent to 7.7 trillion won, while operating income slid 39.5 percent to 662.5 billion won, compared with a year ago.

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

