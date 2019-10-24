Supreme Court rejects Audi Volkswagen Korea's demand for cancellation of fine
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top court on Thursday ruled against a request of Volkswagen and its affiliate Audi that a hefty fine, imposed on the local unit of the German automakers in 2016 for false advertisements on its fabricated emissions results, be canceled.
The Supreme Court upheld a lower court's ruling that there was no problem with the Fair Trade Commission's (FTC) imposition of a record 37.3 billion-won (US$32 million) fine three years ago on Audi Volkswagen Korea (AVK), the local unit of the German carmakers, for producing false advertisements for its cars to cover up fabricated emissions results.
At that time, the government watchdog accused AVK of falsely advertising that its models met the tightened European emission standards from 2008-2015 and that its diesel-powered cars were highly energy efficient and environmentally friendly.
But AVK, Volkswagen and Audi together filed a lawsuit, claiming that the FTC's fine should be canceled.
The Seoul High Court ruled against the lawsuit last December. Litigation involving FTC policy decisions is subject to a two trial system.
It was the largest fine imposed by the FTC for false advertising, surpassing the previous record of 2 billion won set in 2002.
The so-called Volkswagen emissions scandal began in 2015 after regulators found that the German automaker group had intentionally programmed its diesel engines to activate their emissions controls only during emissions testing.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)