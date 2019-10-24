(LEAD) Kia Q3 net rises 9.4 pct on currency, SUVs
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-largest carmaker by sales, said Thursday its third-quarter net profit rose 9.4 percent from a year earlier on a weak won and strong sales of sport utility vehicles.
For the three months that ended Sept. 30, net profit rose to 325.8 billion won (US$277 million) from 297.7 billion won a year ago, the company said in a statement.
One-off costs worth 310 billion won, involving a U.S. engine lawsuit settlement, limited the net result.
"But higher domestic demand for the entry-level Seltos sport utility vehicle, the upgraded Mohave SUV and the facelifted K7 sedan and robust sales of the Telluride SUV, available only in North American markets, helped the quarterly bottom line," Kia Senior Vice President Joo Woo-jeong said on a conference call with analysts after the release of the quarterly results.
Kia has recently reached a settlement with car owners in the suit over its Theta II gasoline direct injection (GDi) engine for problems like stalling and non-collision fires in the United States.
The won's weakness against the dollar continued to boost Kia's profits.
The won fell to an average of 1,193.24 against the U.S. dollar in the third quarter from 1,121.59 a year ago, according to the Bank of Korea. A weak won makes South Korean exports more price competitive overseas and lifts the value of repatriated profits.
"If the exchange rates remain at current levels and demand for the Seltos and Mohave SUV and K7 sedan stays strong, the company is expected to achieve this year's business targets," Joo said.
Kia plans to launch the all-new K5 sedan in December to strengthen its lineup, with the sales target of 60,000 units a year, the statement said.
Operating profit more than doubled to 291.5 billion won in the third quarter from 117.3 billion won a year ago, while sales were up 7.2 percent to 15.09 trillion won from 14.07 trillion won.
From January to September, net profit jumped 39 percent to 1.48 trillion won from 1.06 trillion won a year earlier. Operating profit soared 83 percent to 1.42 trillion won from 776 billion won during the same period, with sales up 3.3 percent to 42.04 trillion won from 40.7 trillion won.
In the first nine months, Kia sold a total of 2.04 million vehicles, achieving 70 percent of its annual sales target of 2.92 million units.
