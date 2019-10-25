S. Korea's consumer sentiment climbs to 6-month high in October
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's consumer sentiment continued to improve for the second consecutive month in October, climbing to the highest level in six months, central bank data showed Friday.
The composite consumer sentiment index (CCSI) came to 98.6 in the month, up 1.7 from a month earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea.
A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists. Still, the October reading marks the highest since April when the index came to 101.6.
The slight improvement came as consumers apparently anticipate better economic conditions down the road.
The index measuring their outlook for their livelihoods six months from now came to 93, up 1 from a month earlier, while the index on their current conditions remained flat at 92.
The index gauging people's sentiment toward their future consumption rose to 108 from 106 last month.
The country's consumer prices fell 0.4 percent from a year earlier last month, marking its first-ever drop in inflation.
Those surveyed also saw slight improvements in economic conditions down the road, with the index gauging their outlook on future economic conditions coming to 77, up 2 from 75 in September.
The monthly survey was conducted from Oct. 15-17, involving 2,355 households throughout the nation.
