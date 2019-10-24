Go to Contents
KB Financial's Q3 profit falls 1.4 pct, meets expectations

16:14 October 24, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- KB Financial Group Inc., a major South Korean banking group, said Thursday its net profit fell 1.4 percent on-year in the third quarter, in line with market expectations, due to one-off costs including severance payments.

Third-quarter net profit stood at 940.3 billion won (US$801.3 million), compared with a profit of 953.7 billion won for the same quarter last year, KB Financial said in a regulatory filing.

A survey of 11 brokerages by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news arm of Yonhap News Agency, had expected KB Financial to report a net profit of 923.7 billion won for the third quarter.

In the first nine months of this year, KB Financial's net interest income rose 4.2 percent on-year to 6.8 trillion won.

KB Financial's net interest margin, a key barometer of profitability, fell 0.02 percentage point from three months earlier to 1.94 percent at the end of September.

Flagship KB Kookmin Bank reported a net profit of 701.6 billion won for the third quarter, down 3.35 percent from a year ago.

KB Kookmin Bank's net interest margin edged down 0.03 percentage point to 1.67 percent at the end of September, KB Financial said.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

