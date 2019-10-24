World No. 1 Ko Jin-young in early hunt at inaugural LPGA event in S. Korea
By Yoo Jee-ho
BUSAN, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- World No. 1 Ko Jin-young put herself in early contention at the inaugural LPGA tournament on home soil on Thursday.
Ko shot a bogey-free round of five-under 67 at the BMW Ladies Championship in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, to sit in a four-way tie for second place, one stroke behind Minjee Lee of Australia, after a day marked by heavy downpours and strong gusts of wind.
Ko, who is leading the LPGA in money, scoring average and Player of the Year points, is in pursuit of her tour-best fifth win of 2019 at LPGA International Busan.
Also at five-under is world No. 4 Lee Jeong-eun, who has already clinched the LPGA Rookie of the Year Award on the strength of her U.S. Women's Open title. Lee, too, didn't have a blemish on her scorecard, which featured five birdies.
"This was my first bogey-free round in quite a while," Lee said. "I've been trying to improve my ball-striking and putting, and things went pretty well today. I am looking forward to the next three rounds."
Danielle Kang, who won the most recent LPGA event in Shanghai last week, also carded a 67. She was joined by Korea LPGA (KLPGA) Tour rookie Lee Seung-yeon.
South Koreans have combined to win 13 of 29 tournaments so far this season. There will be three events left after this week.
Minjee Lee, born in Australia to Korean parents, shot six-under 66 without a bogey on the 6,726-yard course.
"I think I had a really nice start. Started on the back nine and made a few early couple birdies," she said. "Whenever I had to make up-and-down, I was able to get up-and-down. So I think that really helped with the momentum."
The inaugural tournament has a total purse of US$2 million, with $300,000 going to the champion on Sunday. There's no cut in this 84-player event.
Lee was among the earliest to tee off on a day that offered all types of weather conditions -- clouds, light drizzles, a bit of sunshine and then heavy downpours.
