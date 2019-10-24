Early LPGA leader in S. Korea keeping things light in fickle weather
By Yoo Jee-ho
BUSAN, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- Over the course of her 18 holes in the first round of the BMW Ladies Championship on Thursday, Minjee Lee played through virtually every weather condition possible. And she persevered and took what the course -- and Mother Nature -- gave her, en route to a bogey-free round of six-under 66, good for a one-stroke lead over four players.
"I think sometimes it was raining and sometimes it was really windy, so it just kept changing," Lee said after completing her first round at the inaugural LPGA tournament in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul. "Sometimes we had sunlight and sunshine. It was just pretty much a little bit of everything today. I think I just tried to have fun out there today. I just tried to keep it really light."
Lee teed off on the 10th tee at 8:33 a.m. amid light drizzles, and by the time she finished her 18 holes just before 2 p.m., the sky had opened up.
"I tried to take advantage on the first few holes that we had with no rain," she said. "So I think I had a really great start to my day."
Whatever the conditions were, they clearly didn't affect Lee's play. Lee, who started on the back nine, had three birdies in her first five holes, and picked up three more birdies on her last nine holes.
"I think I had a really nice start. Started on the back nine and made a few early couple birdies," she said. "Whenever I had to make up-and-down, I was able to get up-and-down. So I think that really helped with the momentum."
And no matter how the weather may change on Friday, Lee isn't going to fix what isn't broken.
"In the practice rounds, we played without the rain. It's probably going to be similar to the practice rounds," Lee said. "I think I'll just play my own game and take it one shot at a time."
