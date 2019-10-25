S. Korea, Philippines to expand ties in renewable energy
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the Philippines agreed to join ties in establishing an environment-friendly power generation facility in the Southeast Asian country, Seoul's industry ministry said Friday.
Under the agreement, Seoul and Manila will join forces to build power generation facilities of 100-megawatt capacity or more running on renewable resources in the Philippines, according to South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The announcement came more than a year after the two countries vowed to expand cooperation in the energy segment during their summit held in Seoul.
The planned power generation facilities will run on various sources including solar, wind, water and geothermal heat.
The defense department of the Philippines will utilize the energy to power not only its military units but nearby regions as well.
Manila vowed to provide necessary support to South Korea, which has advanced technologies and experience in the renewable energy industry, according to the South Korean ministry.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)