S. Korea to sell 6.6 tln won in state bonds in November
17:05 October 24, 2019
SEJONG, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 6.6 trillion won (US$5.6 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.
The government will issue 1.4 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of three years and 1.35 trillion won in five-year bonds, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
It also intends to sell 1.7 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 10 years and 500 billion won in 20-year Treasurys, while floating 1.65 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 30 years.
