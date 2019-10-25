(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Oct. 25)

In their summit in Pyongyang on Sept. 19 last year, South and North Korea agreed to "normalize Kaesong industrial park and Kumgangsan tour business when conditions are met." North Korea urged the South to restart the tour business without regard for what Washington thinks. In his New Year's address for this year, Kim expressed willingness to resume the projects without preconditions. The South, for its part, tried to reopen them, but no progress has been made. And now Kim has ordered the removal of South Korea's Kumgangsan facilities. His change of attitude seems to be an expression of dissatisfaction.